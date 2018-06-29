Western Peripheral Expressway, connecting Kundli with Palwal via Manesar, likely to open in August

The stretch between Manesar and Palwal was inaugurated in the year 2016 by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari.

The Western Peripheral Expressway is likely to open to be opened up for public in August this year. According to Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, the Western Peripheral Expressway, which links Kundli with Palwal via Manesar, is likely to open in August. There are also plans to develop five new cities along the expressway, the first of which will be developed to the south of Gurgaon, near Manesar, according to an IE report. The stretch between Manesar and Palwal was inaugurated in the year 2016 by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, a request for proposal in this regard has been floated already by the Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation. The work on this project began in 2006 by the government of Haryana and the first deadline of the project was 2009.

Meanwhile, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, which is 135 km long, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. Since then, around 20 per cent truck entering the capital city has been reduced, against the target of 70 per cent. The project to develop Peripheral Expressways around the capital city was initiated by the Supreme Court-mandated EPCA in the year 2003. The twin objective of the project was decongesting and depolluting the capital city by diverting traffic not destined to end up here.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway is also an eco-friendly highway. It has 100 per cent solar power for lighting. The expressway, which has all-weather concrete roads, 7 interchanges, 430 bridges, RoBs, flyovers as well as underpasses has also been provided with an Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway also has a water harvesting system, vertical gardens, cycle track at both the sides, 28 fountains along with 2.5 lakh trees.