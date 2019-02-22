Visiting Haridwar? Newly constructed Ganga ghats in Uttarakhand will make your travel beautiful

Haridwar ghat. (Financial Express Online Photo By Debjit Sinha )

Haridwar and other prominent tourist places in Uttarakhand get a major facelift! If you are travelling to places like Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar and Chamoli, scenic and beautiful ghats on the bank of Ganga will welcome you thanks to the projects undertaken by the Narendra Modi government. As part of Namami Gange programme, ghats built at a cost of Rs 339.18 crore have been inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The main project is Chandi Ghat River Front Development in Haridwar. This has come up at a cost of Rs 69.18 crore on the left bank of Ganga, downstream of Bhimgoda Barrage. Apart from these, 20 ghats and 16 crematoria are also inaugurated by the Modi government at several places in Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli and Haridwar districts.

Along with Ganga ghats, the Narendra Modi government has put focus on developing road-infrastructure in Uttarakhand. National Highways projects worth Rs 5,555 crore will come up in the state. Among these projects, over 14 km long road from Haridwar to Laltappar on Haridwar-Dehradun section of NH-58 and 72 will be constructed at a cost of Rs 350 crore. Over 22 km long road from Laltappar to Mahkampur on Haridwar-Dehradun section of NH-72 will be built at a cost of Rs 244 crore, over 46 km long NH-334A from Purkazi to Laksar and Haridwar will be widened at a cost of Rs 93 crore. Mayapuri scrap channel on NH-58 in Haridwar will be built at a cost of Rs 45 crore, widening of 71.614 km long NH-74 from Haridwar to Nagina will be done at a cost of Rs 827 crore.

Gadkari laid the foundation stone for construction of 53.3 km long NH-73 and 72A from Roorki to Chhutmulpur and Gagalheri and from Chhutmulpur to Ganeshpur. These will come to a cost of Rs 942 crore, and work of preparing DPR for construction of 49.4 km long Ring Road in Haridwar will come at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore.

Gadkari inaugurated three projects. The strengthening of 32.3 km long Roshanabad-Biharigarh Motorway has been done at a cost of Rs 13.97 crore. Three bridges of 210 mtrs, 75 mtrs and 90 mtrs on Jolly Grant-Thanon-Raipur-Sahasradhara road will be constructed at a cost of Rs 40.1 crore.