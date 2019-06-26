Versova-Bandra Sea Link to reduce travel time from 90 minutes to 10 minutes! Reliance Infra bags project

The contract is worth Rs 7,000 crore.

Versova-Bandra sea link project: Big infrastructure and connectivity boost in Mumbai! Soon, travel time between Versova and Bandra in Mumbai will reduce from 90 minutes to 10 minutes. Reliance Infrastructure has announced that it has bagged the Versova-Bandra Sea Link project contract from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) in Mumbai. The contract is worth Rs 7,000 crore, according to a PTI report.

Versova-Bandra Sea Link project benefits

A marquee project, the 17.17 km long Versova-Bandra Sea Link is three times the length of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link of 5.6 km. Reliance Infrastructure in a BSE filing said that the company is fully geared to deliver the project in a period of 60 months from the appointed date of 24 June 2019 as per the contract.

As per the salient features of the Versova-Bandra Sea Link project, mentioned on the MSRDC web portal- the length of the main sea link would be 9.6 km with 4+4 lane. With connectors including, the total length of the sea link will be that of 17.17 km. The Bandra Connector would be 2+2 Lane, Carter Road would be 3+3 Lane, Juhu Koliwada would be 2+2 Lane and Nana Nani Park would be 3+3 Lane. The MSRDC was appointed as the nodal agency for the project by Maharashtra government on 19 December 2009.

Other than reducing travel time for commuters, the Versova-Bandra Sea Link project will also offer various other direct and indirect benefits. Some of the major direct benefits of this project include reduction in travel distance and increase in speed. Also, the project will help in saving of fuel due to reduction in journey time. While, some of the indirect benefits of the upcoming Versova-Bandra Sea Link project include reduction in maintenance cost of vehicles, environmental benefits, increase in land appreciation, increase in job opportunities as well as mental peace to the driver due to the ease of traffic.