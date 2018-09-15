​​​
Versova-Bandra Sea Link project: RInfra consortium submits Rs 735 crore worth bank guarantees for project in Mumbai

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 15, 2018 1:36 AM
Versova-Bandra, Versova-Bandra sea link, Versova-Bandra Sea Link project, RInfra, Reliance Infrastructure, Performance Security Bank Guarantee, Mobilisation Advance Bank Guarantee, highways With a length of 17.17 km, VBSL is over three times the length of the existing Bandra-Worli Sea Link (5.6 km). (File Photo: Express)

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra)Friday said its consortium has submitted bank guarantees worth Rs 735 crore to Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for Versova-Bandra Sea Link project. “RInfra consortium has submitted Performance Security Bank Guarantee (PS-BG) and Mobilisation Advance Bank Guarantee (MA-BG) to MSRDC for Versova-Bandra Sea Link Project (VBSL),” it said in a statement.

RInfra-Astaldi SpA (Italy) Consortium had signed an agreement with MSRDC on September 4, 2018 for construction of VBSL. The consortium has submitted Rs 350 crore of PS-BG and Rs 385 crore of MA-BG to MSRDC, it said. The guarantees have been submitted ahead of time for fast-track completion of the project, it said.

The consortium had bagged the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Rs 7,000 crore project on a competitive bid basis. The other bidders in the fray were L&T-Samsung and Hyundai Development Company-ITD. The tender was floated by MSRDC. With a length of 17.17 km, VBSL is over three times the length of the existing Bandra-Worli Sea Link (5.6 km).

