Uttar Pradesh: Android based e-ticketing system introduced in UP roadways buses

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said it has introduced a new Android-based electronic ticket system in buses of the state transport corporation. The state government said besides ensuring convenience for passengers, this step will also enable real-time monitoring of the vehicles. The UP government, in an official statement, said it is resorting to the use of technology to provide seamless transportation facilities to citizens.

The statement further said that the state transport department is striving towards digitisation of services for the benefit of citizens. “On directions from CM Yogi Adityanath, UPSRTC is dedicatedly moving towards digitisation of services for the benefit of the citizens,” a government spokesperson said. At least, 12000 UP roadways buses are reportedly running in the state and over 16 lakh passengers travel every day in these buses, taking the total number of journeys to over 40,000 daily.

Real-time information

According to UPSRTC Managing Director Sanjay Kumar, the updated data from buses of the transport undertaking is being received through the Android-based ticketing machine.

“Moreover, important real-time information including the number of passengers, and revenue collected is being made available to the headquarters on a regular basis,” Kumar said. He added that the step will be instrumental in providing services to citizens through digital means.

The MD further said that the operators and employees of the transport undertaking would also benefit from the move besides passengers. “Apart from improving the quality of services, the move to go digital has also made the day-to-day operations of the transport undertaking more transparent,” Kumar added.

He said the move would improve the quality of services and transparency in operations. In another significant move, reservation of seats in general category buses of UP Roadways has commenced from November 1.

Earlier, Kumar had told HT that the department’s focus was on boosting revenue. “There are methods for doing this. First, all damaged buses need to be repaired and put back on the road, which will increase their number. The government has received a budget for the repairs,” he had said.