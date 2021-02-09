UP to get big infra boost! Purvanchal Expressway to be completed by March; inaugurated by PM Modi in April

The road project will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April.

The construction of six-lane Purvanchal Expressway will be completed by the month of March, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday. The road project will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April, he further said. The CM was on a visit to Ghazipur and Azamgarh to review the expressway’s construction work. Once the development work on the Purvanchal Expressway is complete, people from Ghazipur will be able to reach Lucknow in three hours and Delhi in 10 hours, Adityanath was quoted saying in a PTI report. The mafia had obstructed the development pace in UP, and now their illegal properties are being seized by the government, the CM said.

According to the UP Chief Minister, this move by the government has given full pace to the development works. He further said the campaign initiated by the government against the mafia will continue, and they will not be permitted to stay in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The minister also appealed to the representatives of the public to take welfare programme to people. He further said the construction work of the expressway is currently moving at a fast pace. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the expressway will be built in a time-frame of three years, he said.

Till four years ago, Azamgarh had a bad reputation, Adityanath said. Those who belong to this place found it difficult to rent accommodation in other cities, but in four years’ time, the situation changed, and Azamgarh is now becoming a model of development, the minister added. The upcoming 340-km-long six-lane Purvanchal Expressway project will link the UP capital, Lucknow with the districts that are economically underdeveloped such as Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Mau, Faizabad, Sultanpur, Amethi and Ambedkar Nagar. The foundation stone for the Purvanchal Expressway was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2018 at Azamgarh.