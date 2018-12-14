Travelling on Yamuna Expressway? Maximum speed limit of 75 kmph imposed; details here

The 165-km long Yamuna Expressway, now has a revised speed limit cap for all vehicles

Next time you take the Yamuna Expressway, be informed about the new speed restrictions! The 165-km long and busy Yamuna Expressway, connecting Greater Noida with Agra in Uttar Pradesh, now has a revised speed limit cap for all vehicles plying on it. On the Yamuna Expressway, the maximum speed of vehicles for two months, starting from December 15 will be 75 km per hour, according to a Dainik Jagran report. This decision has been taken in view of the foggy weather conditions of the winter season and to make traveling safe and smooth on the expressway.

In a meeting held at the Yamuna Authority office, Jaypee Infratech was instructed to make the necessary arrangements in the wake of foggy weather and alleviate all related problems arising due to the same. During winters, the number of road accidents increase due to foggy weather, which decreases visibility on the expressway road. To avoid and curb the number of accidents, the speed limit has been revised. Moreover, a challan will be issued on exceeding the 75 kmph speed limit on the expressway. The maximum speed limit of 75 kmph will also be set on the expressway mobile app – Highway Saathi, to guide the commuters through the journey. On exceeding the speed limit, a message will be sent to the driver’s phone immediately. This app which was launched in 2017, makes driving safer on the expressway.

The app alerts the commuters about traffic snarls, accidents and public amenities and also send SOSs alerts in case of emergencies. The app also integrates the digital map of the Greater Noida-Agra Expressway. Voice-based option for queries is also available through the app. Users can upload images of an accident or an emergency, which will be shared with the expressway control room, expressway patrol, and other app users in the vicinity. This will ensure that people using the Yamuna expressway are aware of an emerging situation, and real time assistance will be made available to the commuters in the quickest possible time.

Apart from this, in case of accidents, people can contact the toll free line, or send a message on Whatsapp. The speed limits have been clearly marked on the expressway with regulatory road signs. An extra arrangement of four ambulances and cranes, as precautionary measures in case of emergencies, has also been made on the expressway.