Travelling on six-lane Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway? Soon, toll tax to be levied

Toll tax will soon be levied on the six-lane Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway being executed by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Haryana Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The cabinet approved the proposal of the Industries and Commerce Department regarding the collection of toll on the expressway, an official release said. “The work on the Kundli-Manesar section is likely to be completed by October 31, 2018 and the toll on this section is to be levied immediately after actual completion of the work,” it said.

“The HSIIDC itself or through an agency will commence levying and collecting toll fee from the users,” it said. The toll points on which the fee will be levied initially include toll plaza at Abbaspur village and Pipli village in Sonipat district, Mandhoti village and Badli village in Jhajjar district and at Sultanpur village, Patli-Hazipur village and Mokalwas/Fazliwas village in Gurgaon.