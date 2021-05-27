Toll-free pass for vehicles in longer than 100-m queue

NHAI has also issued guidelines to ensure service time of not more than 10 seconds per vehicle even at peak hours at the toll plazas on the national highways.

Vehicles waiting in queue beyond 100 meters of a toll both will not have to pay users’ fee, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said in a statement on Wednesday. “If there is a queue of waiting vehicles of more than 100 metres due to some reason, the vehicles will be allowed to pass without paying toll till the queue comes within 100 meters from the toll booth. For this purpose, a yellow line at a distance of 100 meters from toll booth will be marked in each toll lane. This is to inculcate further sense of accountability in toll plaza operators,” NHAI said.

“For this purpose, a yellow line at a distance of 100 meters from the toll booth be marked in each toll lane. This provision shall be prominently displayed/informed to the users,” it added. NHAI has also issued guidelines to ensure service time of not more than 10 seconds per vehicle even at peak hours at the toll plazas on the national highways.

The authority has transitioned to 100% cashless tolling from the middle of Feb 2021. The overall FASTags penetration in NHAI toll plazas has reached 96% and many toll plazas have 99% penetration.

NHAI said since collection of user fees by electronic toll collection (ETC) through FASTags has been mandated at the toll plazas of all lanes, it was felt necessary that the provisions and specifications of toll plazas need to be amended keeping in view ETC penetration.