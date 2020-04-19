Toll collections on national highways to restart on Monday

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, toll collections have been suspended with effect from March 25.

The toll collection on national highways will resume on Monday. The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has granted the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) permission to collect tolls from that date.

The MoRTH’s directive came on April 17 following the ministry of home affairs’ easing of inter-state and intrastate movement of trucks with effect from April 20.

India had 570 operational fee plazas on the national highways across the country, as on October-end, 2019. An estimated Rs 67 crore toll is collected on national highways each day.