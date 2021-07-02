Toll collection via FASTags on national highways increased 21% m-o-m in June

In May, toll collection declined 23.47% to Rs 2,125 crore over the previous month. In April Rs 2,777 crore toll was collected and Rs 3,086 crore in March.

Toll collection through FASTags on national highways increased by 21% month-on-month (m-o-m) in June to Rs 2,576 crore as traffic movement eased following the partial lifting of lockdown and restrictions imposed by several states to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Around 96% of the toll is currently collected through the electronic route using FASTag.

“With a fall in the number of Covid cases from the third week of May 2021, states are expected to relax the lockdown restrictions in a gradual manner. We expect the toll collections to ramp up from June onward,” Icra’s vice president Rajeshwar Burla had earlier said.

He added that despite hitting a speed breaker in the form of the second wave of Covid-19, toll road projects are expected to witness low teen revenue growth in FY22 on the back of a low base and inflation-linked increase in toll rates.

Toll collection in the national highways stood at Rs 26,851 crore in 2019-20 as against Rs 24,396 crore a year earlier.