To provide better roads, NHAI to make use of Network Survey Vehicle mandatory; details

With an aim to provide better roads to commuters, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to deploy Network Survey Vehicle (NSV) in order to enhance the quality of National Highways. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, carrying out a road condition survey on the National Highways using NSV has been made mandatory at the time of certifying project completion and every six months thereafter. Also, the provision has been included as a part of the consultancy services’ standard bidding document. The deployment will help in enhancing highways’ overall quality as NSV utilizes the latest survey techniques like record images/videos at regular intervals, high-resolution digital camera for 3600 imagery, Laser Road Profilometer as well as other related technology for the measurement of distresses in the road surface.

According to the ministry, the NSV will also help collate data to analyse the condition of the road including measurement of the road surface, potholes, surface cracking and patches. Besides, it will offer data insights relating to side drains as well as road furniture, etc. The collected data through NSV survey shall be uploaded on the highway authority’s ‘AI’ based portal Data Lake, where it will be analyzed by RAMS Cell (Road Asset Management Cell) to assess the condition or roughness of the road to prioritize for the maintenance.

The ministry further said that the data will help to maintain up-to-date asset inventory as well as road assets condition status. Besides delivering vital information on road network planning, offering relevant information on other aspects like road safety measures’ development, etc., it will also assist in developing maintenance strategies for highways, analysis of maintenance as well as selection of optimal maintenance regime.

The collected data through these surveys will highlight deficiencies in road conditions, prompting NHAI officials/BOT operators to take corrective measures in order to bring the condition of the road to the desired level. This move will further result in better upkeep of NHs, leading to more comfort as well as better travel experience for Highways commuters.