To prevent the spread of COVID-19, contactless ticketing trial in DTC buses extended till November 31

With public transport bus services being allowed to run in the national capital with full seating capacity, the Transport department’s task force has extended the trials of contactless ticketing as well as added more DTC buses under it. Recently, RS Minhas, deputy chief general manager (PR), Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was quoted in a PTI report saying that in DTC buses, the contactless mobile ticketing has been extended up to 31 November 2020. To explore the contactless mobile ticketing options in DTC buses, a task force was constituted by the Transport department. This was done so that no physical contact takes place between the commuter and the bus conductor during the exchange of tickets or cash.

In the month of September, the DTC had started a trial of contactless mobile ticketing in as many as 29 DTC buses of Hasanpur and Gazipur bus depot on the recommendations of the Transport department’s task force. According to Minhas, another 27 DTC buses of Gazipur bus depot were added in the month of October. As per the decision of the task force, the existing trial of contactless mobile ticketing has now been extended up to 31 November 2020. He further said the trial of contactless mobile ticketing will be conducted on the entire fleet of Gazipur depot in which 128 more DTC buses running on various routes have been added. Now, a total of 184 DTC buses will be a part of the contactless mobile ticketing trial, he added.

A few days ago, the DTC and Cluster buses resumed services with full seating capacity in the national capital, with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot urging commuters to wear face masks and observe COVID-19 appropriate behaviour while travelling. In a recent tweet, the DTC mentioned that intra-state movement of bus services has been allowed with full seating capacity on a trial basis, subject to the condition that no commuter inside the bus, will travel standing and without a face mask.