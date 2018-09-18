To decongest north Delhi, a new four-lane flyover to be inaugurated by month end

The flyover project was conceived in 2010, but work on this project started only in 2014.

Good news Delhiites! To ease commuting in north Delhi, a much-delayed four-lane flyover project is likely to be implemented soon. The Public Works Department (PWD) is all set to inaugurate the flyover at Jagatpur crossing by the end of this month. Once the flyover becomes operational, it is likely to decongest areas around Outer Ring Road, Jagatpur, Burari, Milan Vihar, Gopalpur, Jharoda and Sangam Vihar. The flyover project was conceived in 2010, but work on this project started only in 2014. Senior PWD officials, quoted in a TOI report, claimed that the construction work of the flyover was over and only finishing touches remain, including landscaping and other beautification work.

A senior PWD official was quoted in the report saying that the aim of the flyover is to decongest the Outer Ring Road as a part of the signal-free corridor towards Mukarba Chowk. The cost of the four-lane flyover project is Rs 50 crore and it will be thrown open to the public by the end of this month. According to the report, the flyover starts from Outer Ring Road and it has one loop, which goes toward Jagatpur village. The flyover connects Outer Ring Road to Jharoda, Burari and all the nearby areas.

To decongest the stretch from Mukarba Chowk to Wazirabad Chowk, the government of Delhi proposed four flyovers- at Mukundpur Chowk, Bhalswa Chowk, Burari Chowk and Jagatpur Chowk. The three flyovers have already been opened for the public and the stretch, on an average, sees nearly 70,000 vehicles daily.

A PWD official said that while going to Burari, people have to take a single-lane bridge over the drain, but once the flyover becomes functional, congestion in these areas will be eased. An official added, with Signature Bridge likely to be completed by the end of October, the opening of the Jagatpur flyover will come as a relief for those taking the Wazirabad-Burari stretch.