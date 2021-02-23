  • MORE MARKET STATS

Telangana regional ring road: Nitin Gadkari gives in-principle nod to ‘game-changer’ Rs 10,000-cr project

By: |
February 23, 2021 3:16 AM

Talking to media after a meeting with Gadkari at the latter’s New Delhi residence, Reddy said 40% of the people of Telangana will be benefitted from the construction of the ring road which might take three years to complete following land acquisition.

The Centre has spent over Rs 17,000 crore for development of around 1,918 km national highways in the state in the last six years, he said.The Centre has spent over Rs 17,000 crore for development of around 1,918 km national highways in the state in the last six years, he said.

Minister for MSMEs and road transport & highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday gave in-principle approval for the construction of a Rs 10,000 crore regional ring road in Telangana. The 158-km ring road, on the northern part of the state, will be a game changer for the state, union minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy, who hails from Telangana, said.

Talking to media after a meeting with Gadkari at the latter’s New Delhi residence, Reddy said 40% of the people of Telangana will be benefitted from the construction of the ring road which might take three years to complete following land acquisition.

Related News

Reddy said the civil construction cost of the stretch will be Rs 7,561 crore and the land acquisition cost will be around Rs 1,961 crore. Taking the administration cost into account, the total cost of ring road will be around Rs 10,000 crore.

The minister of state for home affairs also said that a request has been made to the union road transport minister to accord approval for another 182 km greenfield ring road that will cover the southern part of the state.

Including the expenses of land acquisition, the southern ring road might cost around Rs 6,841 crore. If sanctioned, it will help a spate of industrial activity in the state apart from saving users’ time a lot and reducing pollution level.

The Centre has spent over Rs 17,000 crore for development of around 1,918 km national highways in the state in the last six years, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. ROADWAYS
  4. Telangana regional ring road Nitin Gadkari gives in-principle nod to ‘game-changer’ Rs 10000-cr project
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1National Highway construction process on fast track: Adani, DP Jain & Co. win TOT bids
2Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg: Things to know about India’s ‘fastest’ highway
3Govt eases steel usage curb for highway construction; allows using steel produced by secondary steelmakers