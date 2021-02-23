Telangana regional ring road: Nitin Gadkari gives in-principle nod to ‘game-changer’ Rs 10,000-cr project

The Centre has spent over Rs 17,000 crore for development of around 1,918 km national highways in the state in the last six years, he said.

Minister for MSMEs and road transport & highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday gave in-principle approval for the construction of a Rs 10,000 crore regional ring road in Telangana. The 158-km ring road, on the northern part of the state, will be a game changer for the state, union minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy, who hails from Telangana, said.

Talking to media after a meeting with Gadkari at the latter’s New Delhi residence, Reddy said 40% of the people of Telangana will be benefitted from the construction of the ring road which might take three years to complete following land acquisition.

Reddy said the civil construction cost of the stretch will be Rs 7,561 crore and the land acquisition cost will be around Rs 1,961 crore. Taking the administration cost into account, the total cost of ring road will be around Rs 10,000 crore.

The minister of state for home affairs also said that a request has been made to the union road transport minister to accord approval for another 182 km greenfield ring road that will cover the southern part of the state.

Including the expenses of land acquisition, the southern ring road might cost around Rs 6,841 crore. If sanctioned, it will help a spate of industrial activity in the state apart from saving users’ time a lot and reducing pollution level.

