Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami inaugurates new mofussil bus terminal in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Wednesday launched new initiatives in various departments, including flagging off new buses to be used in various transport divisions. He also inaugurated a new mofussil bus terminal at Madhavaram, to be used by north-bound buses, especially to Andhra Pradesh towns bordering Tamil Nadu. Palaniswami flagged off 471 new buses to be operated in the transport divisions of Villupuram, Salem, Coimbatore, Kumbakonam, Madurai and Tirunelveli, besides the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) here, an official release said.

Some of these were luxury buses which were equipped with ACs and toilets, it added. Further, the mofussil bus stand inaugurated at Madhavaram will serve north-bound buses, especially to nearby Tiruvallur district, besides Tirupati, Kalahasthi and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, it said.

Built at an estimated Rs 95 crore by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), it has been designed with various amenities including feeding rooms for lactating mothers and has parking lots with a capacity of 1,700 two-wheelers and 72 four-wheelers, the release said. The Chief Minister also inaugurated, through video-conferencing, buildings constructed for the Higher Eductaion department in various districts including Tiruchirappalli and Krishnagiri.