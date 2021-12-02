Strategically important Munsiyari-Milam road to be complete by 2023-end, says BRO official

Sub-zero temperatures coupled with the Covid-19 lockdown last year have further delayed work on the road project. (representational image)

The long-awaited strategically important Munsiyari-Milam road project on which development work started in the year 2012 is not likely to be completed before 2023-end, according to a senior BRO official. Once this road is complete, it would be easy to reach the last security posts that are located at the Indo-China border in Johar Valley by vehicles. BRO chief engineer and in charge of the project MNV Prasad was quoted in a PTI report saying that work on this high-altitude road was to be completed this year but making way through hard rocks is posing a big challenge during construction. During winter season, sub-zero temperatures coupled with the Covid-19 lockdown last year have further delayed work on the road project, the official said.

To speed up the project work, BRO DG Lt Gen Rajiv Chaudhari said at a meeting that he was ready to extend all help in completing the Munsiyari-Milam road as soon as possible. Being developed by the BRO, the 65 kilometre long road will probably be completed by the end of 2023, he said. Earlier, when the project work started, it was said that the road will be completed in the year 2015. The timeline, however, was revised and extended up to 2021. Work has been completed by the construction agency on 25-km-long stretch of the road from Munsiyari side but around 15-kilometre- long stretch after that consists of hard rock, slowing the work progress, the BRO engineer said.

According to the engineer, they are facing hard rocks at Mapang, Laspa, Bugdiyar and Nahardevi and are working hard to cut through them. The work on a 9 km long stretch from Milam side is complete as well. The 15-km long stretch comprising of hard rocks is the trickiest of them, Prasad said. Also, the black topping of a 16 kilometre long portion of the road from Munsiyari side has started as well, he said. Once the black toping work is completed on this portion, vehicles would be able to ply on this stretch, benefiting local villagers and tourists, he said.