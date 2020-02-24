Still don’t have a FasTag on your vehicle? Watch out! NHAI has collected Rs 20 crore from defaulters so far

Published: February 24, 2020 2:35:12 PM

To give prime importance to existing FASTag users, prevent defaulters as well as to encourage adoption of FASTags by National Highways commuters, vehicles entering the FASTag lanes at toll plazas without FASTags are being charged double the toll fee.

fastagThe electronic toll collection programme was rolled out across the country in December. (Express Photo)

An amount of Rs 20 crore has been collected by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) from 18 lakh defaulters who entered the FASTag lanes without the tags, according to a PTI report. The electronic toll collection programme was rolled out across the country in December. In a statement, the NHAI had said that to give prime importance to existing FASTag users, prevent defaulters as well as to encourage adoption of FASTags by National Highways commuters, vehicles entering the FASTag lanes at toll plazas without FASTags are being charged double the toll fee. According to the report, more than 1.55 crore FASTags have been issued through multiple Point of Sale (PoS) locations across India. As a result of this, the FASTag transaction has crossed a landmark count of 4 million per day, NHAI stated in its statement.

The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) based FASTag is an electronic toll collection system that has been implemented by the NHAI. Within two months of its nationwide implementation, the system has proved to be instrumental in easing the lives of commuters on National Highways.

The authority claimed that FASTag had resulted in smooth and hassle-free movement of FASTag commuters on National Highways. So far, the implementation of FASTags has met with the desired response, NHAI said. The adoption of FASTags by commuters also means that it has brought in transparency in the collection of fees at toll booths, the statement added.

Recently, the NHAI has waived off the FASTag cost of Rs 100 for NHAI FASTag from 15 February 2020 to 29 February 2020. The aim is to enhance the digital collection of user fee via FASTag at National Highways toll plazas. To get an NHAI FASTag free of cost, any commuter or road users can visit any authorized physical PoS locations with a valid Registration Certificate of the vehicle, the report added.

