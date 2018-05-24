Soon, you can reach Bhopal from Indore in just two hours with six-lane expressway

The much-awaited expressway between Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh will be a six-lane road.

Major road infrastructure boost for Madhya Pradesh! The much-awaited expressway between Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh will be a six-lane road. The big infrastructure project will be developed at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report. With the completion of the six-lane expressway project, the distance between Bhopal and Indore would be reduced and also the time to travel between the two cities in Madhya Pradesh would be reduced to only two hours. The central government has given its nod to the six-lane expressway project. Interestingly, the Bhopal-Indore expressway project will be developed as an economic corridor, which will include the development of new townships as well as other facilities in order to ease business in that region, according to the report.

In order to develop the economic corridor, the Bhopal-Indore expressway project is likely to get connected to Bhopal bypass road through Mandideep. Moreover, the expressway project will be developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious Bharat Mala scheme. The entire fund for the development of the expressway project will be provided by the central government.

The state government of Madhya Pradesh headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has already begun the work to acquire land as well as to identify the route for the Bhopal-Indore expressway project. Within a period of one month, the detailed report would be out and the passage from where the Bhopal-Indore expressway project will pass would be identified. The Sadak Vikas Nigam Madhya Pradesh will send a report to the central government. Once the report is approved, land acquisition will begin for the project.

The Bharat Mala scheme is an ambitious project of Modi government. The projects developed under this scheme are funded by the central government. The scheme, which is under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, was launched in the year 2015.