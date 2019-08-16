Soon, visiting Qutub Minar to get convenient! Delhi government to decongest area with new two-km elevated road

The two-km long elevated road will connect Chhattarpur’s 100 feet road to the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Soon, visiting Qutub Minar, one of the iconic tourist attractions of the national capital would be smooth and convenient! The Delhi government is planning to construct a two kilometres long elevated road in a bid to decongest roads near Qutub Minar. According to officials, quoted in an IE report, the two-km long elevated road will connect Chhattarpur’s 100 feet road to the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). The decision to come up with a new road was taken at a review meeting held earlier this month by PWD Minister Satyendar Jain. The meeting also saw Forest Department officials, PWD engineers as well as Chhattarpur MLA Kartar Singh in attendance.

Singh was quoted in the report saying that an elevated road between 100 feet road in Chhattarpur and IGNOU will decongest choked roads and will also divert traffic going towards Qutub Minar and Gurgaon. The elevated road will be constructed over a forest area. Currently, roads are already being widened in Chhattarpur, Singh added. According to a government official, at present, vehicles travelling from IGNOU to Chhattarpur and vice versa have to pass through Qutub Minar and Saket metro station. Once the construction of the elevated road is over, people will be able to avoid this stretch. Currently, the road project is in its conceptual stage. Once the assessment is submitted by the panel, a budget will be allocated for the same, the official added.

Last month, Delhi Chief Miniter Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the much-awaited Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover. The flyover branches out of Munirka flyover and ends before the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi, situated near Subroto Park that is near to NH-8. The construction work on the project started in November 2014 and was scheduled for completion by November 2016. But, the project, built by the Public Works Department (PWD) missed several deadlines.