Soon, congestion-free connectivity to Mussoorie town! Consultancy appointed for Mussoorie Tunnel construction

Mussoorie Tunnel: Soon, smooth and congestion-free connectivity to Mussoorie! On Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways approved the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the development of a 2.74 kilometre long two-lane tunnel in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. According to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, for easier and congestion-free connectivity to Mussoorie town, Mall Road, and Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSSNA)- an IAS Academy, Project Management Consultancy has been awarded for 2.74 kilometre long Mussoorie Tunnel project, which is being built on NH 707A with a budget of Rs 700 crore.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat while expressing gratitude to the Union Minister for approving the appointment of a PMC for the proposed Mussoorie Tunnel, said the infra project will boost the state’s tourism industry as well as smoothen rescue operations during crisis situations. The CM had made a request in this regard to the Union Minister at a meeting on Monday, according to an IE report. A senior official of the Uttarakhand Public Works Department (PWD) was quoted in the report saying that the PMC will study the area, draft a DPR and it will carry out the process for obtaining the environment as well as other required clearances. The official also mentioned that it may take up to one year.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the state of Tripura will undergo a massive infrastructure upgrade in the coming time. Recently, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced that in a major infrastructural boost, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have sanctioned an amount of Rs 2,752 crore towards the development of 262 kilometres of National Highways in the northeastern state. At present, work on these NH projects is in progress, the CM added.