Smooth movement! In next 6 months, RFID technology to read smart cards at 13 toll plazas in Delhi-NCR

RFID technology at toll plazas: Finally, the project to install radio frequency identification technology (RFID) system in order to read smart cards at 13 toll plazas will be implemented by the end of this year. The idea for the project was conceived nearly one and a half years ago. The tendering process has been finalized by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and by the next 10 days, work will begin at 13 toll plazas, according to an HT report. The system is being implemented as it will reduce congestion at border areas over the collection of toll tax as well as green cess. Moreover, it will also restrict the entrance of commercial vehicles which are over 10 years old. The system will bring more transparency to the collection system and will also keep a track of the number of commercial vehicles entering the city.

The project is being carried out on the direction of the Supreme Court- mandated Environment Pollution Authority. On a pilot basis, SDMC will convert 65 lanes at 13 toll plazas to enable e-toll collection, the report stated. A senior SDMC official was quoted in the report saying that, last year, SDMC had allocated a tender on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis to a concessionaire but it could not be implemented on the ground due to some technical reasons. The official further said that this time, SDMC has floated the tender only for engineering, procurement and construction of the RFID system. SDMC will bear the entire cost of the project and it will be over in the next six months, the official added.

According to the standing committee chairman, Shikha Rai, besides this, there will be mixed lanes where commercial vehicles can pay toll tax as well as environment cess in cash or through RFID cards. She also said that on the basis of the reviews, the system will be extended to other locations as well. Compared to the manual system of collecting tax and reduce traffic jams, the system will work faster, she added.

The selected toll plazas are Ghazipur (main and old), Kundli, Shahadra Flyover, Kalindi Kunj, Rajokri, Tikri, Kapashera and Aya Nagar, the report stated.