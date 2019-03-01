Smooth highways in Tamil Nadu! PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stones for new highways projects

PM Modi has dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stones for five national highways projects worth Rs 2995 crore in Kanyakumari (representational image)

Tamil Nadu receives a major infrastructural boost for seamless road connectivity! Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stones for as many as five national highways projects worth Rs 2995 crore in Kanyakumari today. PM Modi launched a road safety park and transport museum as well, according to a recent PIB press release. These developmental projects will provide a much-needed connectivity enhancement for the coastal town of Kanykumari and also prove to be economically beneficial across the southern state of the country.

According to the details of the press release, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation, the two/four laning of the Madurai-Ramanathapuram section of National Highway (NH)-87 (which is the old NH-49) falling in the Madurai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram districts, a flyover at Marthandam and Parvathipuram junctions of NH-47 falling in the Kanyakumari district, four laning from Panagudi to Kanyakumari section of NH-44 (which is the old NH-7) and the Narikulam Tank portion in Kanyakumari district. PM also laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of Madurai-Chettikulam-Natham section of NH-785 in the Madurai and Dindigul districts.

These big infrastructural projects will benefit the local population and citizens in several ways, the government believes. The pollution levels will reduce and fuel will be saved as the road journeys will become faster and safer. This will also decrease the travel time as the highways and road projects will enhance the connectivity across many areas.

Meanwhile, a few days back, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for Phase 2 modernization and redevelopment process of Chennai International Airport project in state capital Chennai of Tamil Nadu. The total cost of the project was estimated to be around Rs 2,467 crore. After the completion of the project, the Chennai International Airport will have a terminal area of around 197000 sqm. The peak hour handling capacity of the airport will be increased to as many as 6,900 passengers. In addition to this, there will be as many as 140 check-in counters and multi-level parking space, which will have the capacity to accommodate around 2,000 cars.