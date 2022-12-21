Slow down at Noida-Gr Noida Expressway! Upper speed limit reduced amid fog-related accidents, UPSRTC buses to not run at night – Details inside

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has reduced the upper speed limit from 100 kmph to 75 kmpl amid the reduced visibility on the roads due to fog. According to a report by news agency PTI, motorists violating the speed limit order will face legal action or penalty or both. Notably, the authorities have capped the upper speed of vehicles at 65 kmph on some other routes in Noida. The decision was taken during a joint meeting of Noida Traffic Police, Noida Authority’s Traffic Cell, the report said.

An official statement from the authorities concerned stated that the upper speed limit on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has been capped at 75 km per hour while it has been fixed at 65 km per hour on key roads like MP1, MP2, MP 3, DSC, 75-metre wide.

Buses to not run at night

According to a PTI report quoting Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, the state government has also decided that roadways buses will not run at night. “Due to dense fog and rising mishaps, the government has stopped plying of Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses at night. An order has been issued in this regard to regional managers of the corporation,” Singh said. Apart from this, the online reservation of night services will also remain suspended for the next month to ensure passenger safety.

Authorities to install warning boards

The six-lane high speed expressway is about 25-kilomtre-long and connects Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, adjoining Delhi, and sees massive vehicle traffic everyday. “The Noida Traffic Cell was directed to install warning/indicator boards to this effect on all main roads. Challans and other punitive action will be taken by the traffic police,” the official statement further read.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed the departments concerned to put appropriate measures in place for keeping a check on road accidents and casualties that take place during winters due to fog conditions.