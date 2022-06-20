Six-lane project of Bengaluru-Nidaghatta Section of NH-275 to show lots of promises: Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the new India is looking to build the best infrastructure in the world. In a series of tweets, the minister said that the six lane project of Bengaluru Nidaghatta Section of NH-275 is moving very fast and will also provide lots of benefits to the people. “New India of the 21st Century is focused on building the best infrastructure facilities in the world. Keeping it in mind, the project for the Six lanning of Bengaluru Nidaghatta Section of NH-275 is progressing ahead with lots of promises,” the minister said in a series of tweets.

Pointing out that this section, which is a part of NH-275, starts from the junction near Panchamukhi Temple in Bangaluru and ends at Nidahatta. The minister further pointed out that the project is crucial for tourism and the economy since it passes through Bidadi, Channapatana, Ramanagara towns. Notably, these three towns have the largest silk cocoon market in Asia. While these cities also provide access to the only vulture sanctuary in Asia, NH-275 will also connect Srirangapatna, Mysore, Ooty, Kerala & Coorg.

lso, while the travel time will reduce the travel time to 90 minutes from the present three hours, it will also help in reducing fuel consumption and carbon footprint. Gadkari also added that special care has also been taken for road safety, including eliminating the at-grade junctions, providing Vehicular Underpasses/ Overpasses to control accidents, among other steps.

According to the minister, the project will also reduce traffic congestion. The project will ensure the health, environment and road safety of towns like Bidadi, Ramnagara, Channarayapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna for an aggregate length of 51.5km. He added that his ministry, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi working hard to complete several projects across the country and bring prosperity to the people.