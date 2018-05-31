Signature Bridge in Delhi: This crucial infrastructure project will be ready by October; 5 facts

Recently, the Chief Minister along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia examined the Signature Bridge and also witnessed the establishment of the final pylon at the site at a height of 154 metres. (image source: Manish Sisodia’s Twitter handle)

Signature Bridge in Delhi is likely to open soon! After years of waiting, the Signature Bridge over Yamuna river in Delhi will finally be ready to give Delhi’s infrastructure a much-needed boost. Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that by the end of October, the construction work of the much-awaited Signature Bridge will be over. Recently, the Chief Minister along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia examined the Signature Bridge and also witnessed the establishment of the final pylon at the site at a height of 154 metres. Here are 5 interesting things about the much-awaited Signature Bridge of Delhi that everyone would want to know:

1) The long-awaited road project in Delhi will connect the Outer Ring Road on the western bank with the Wazirabad Road on the eastern side of the Yamuna river. Once the project is completed, the bridge will share the burden of heavy traffic of Wazirabad bridge while commuting between Delhi and Ghaziabad. The existing Wazirabad Bridge cannot take the load of increasing traffic is in a bad shape. With Signature bridge, the travel time between North and North-East Delhi would come down substantially.

2) The length of the bridge, which is going to be the first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in the nation, is 675 m and width of the bridge is 35.2 m. However, the total length of infrastructure project is approximately 6 km, which will consist 2 x 4 lanes. Also, the height of pylon which has been already developed is 154 m.

3) The big infrastructure project was announced in the year 2004 and the project received a nod from the Delhi cabinet in the year 2007. Initially, the infrastructure project was expected to cost to around Rs 1,131 crore, which was raised from Rs 887 crore.

4) In the year 2010, the construction work of the Signature Bridge started and it was expected to be over by the year 2013. However, since then, the project has missed many deadlines over the duration of five years. According to Kejriwal, now the work on the bridge is likely to be over by the month of October this year.

5) The development of the Signature Bridge infrastructure project is being carried out by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC).