Sharp rise in commodity prices slows down construction of highways

The sharp rise in commodity prices has taken its toll on construction of highways as well. In the first two months of the current fiscal, the pace of highway construction stood just at 21km a day, less than 24km a day recorded in the same period last fiscal and 29 km per day achieved in the whole of FY22.

The current year’s pace, however, is higher than the pace recorded in the pandemic-hit first two months of 2020. For the 2022-23 fiscal, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has set a whopping 50km a day target for highway construction. It translates a little over 18,000 km for the entire fiscal.

During the April-May period of the current year, a total of 1,307 km highway has been constructed by all implementing agencies including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), data compiled by MoRTH revealed.

Project awards were also declined to just 496 km in the April-May period of the current fiscal as against 663 km in the same period last fiscal and 747 km a year before. MoRTH targets to award 18,000 km highway project length in the current fiscal as well.