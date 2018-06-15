Say goodbye to free rides on Eastern Peripheral Expressway! Toll tax collection begins from June 15

From today onwards, eight toll plazas will start functioning on the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) Expressway, otherwise called the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Say bye-bye to free rides as toll tax collection on Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway to start today! From today onwards, eight toll plazas will start functioning on the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) Expressway, otherwise called the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The toll rates on the KGP Expressway vary for different vehicles, starting from Rs 25, and go up to Rs 1,380, according to an HT report. Recently, the KGP Expressway/Eastern Peripheral Expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 27. However, until now, no toll tax was levied on vehicles, passing through the KGP Expressway.

A senior National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officer was quoted in the report as saying that June 15 onwards, toll tax will begin on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) at Jakhauli, Mavikalan, Dasna, Duhai, Bilakbarpur, Maujpur, Fatehpur Rampur and Chhajju Nagar across Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. He further said that all the toll plazas will be operated by Ashoka Buildcon Limited, rates starting from Rs 25 to Rs 1,380. The officer also stated that for car, van, jeep as well as for light motor vehicle (LMV), toll tax of Rs 25 will be charged up to Mavikalan from Jakhauli on NH1 and Rs 70 will be charged up to Duhai, Rs 80 will be charged up to Dasna, Rs 115 will be charged up to Bilakbarpur, Rs 130 will be charged up to Fatehpur Rampur, Rs 170 will be charged up to Maujpur and Rs 215 will be charged up to Chajju Nagar on NH2.

The toll tax has been decided for six kinds of vehicles and in case of oversized vehicles, toll tax has been decided with six or more axles. Also, toll tax of Rs 1,380 has been fixed for covering the entire expressway, which is 135-km long. An NHAI official is of the view that a closed tolling system will ensure that tax collected by the toll plazas will only depend on the distance travelled and not on the entire length. He said that for faster toll collection and for uninterrupted travelling experience, the toll plazas on the expressway have been provided with electronic toll collection system.

In total, the expressway has been provided with 8 solar power plants for lighting. Also, many wayside amenities have been set up for users such as washrooms, petrol pumps, restaurants, repair services etc. The expressway also has 28 fountains along with a water harvesting system. Also, nearly 2.5 lakh trees have been planted in order to beautify the expressway.