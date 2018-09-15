Salem-Chennai corridor project still in fluid stage: Centre tells Madras HC

The bench is hearing a batch of pleas by agriculturists opposing the proposed project and land acquisition proceedings.

The Centre on Friday submitted in the Madras High Court that there was nothing to prove that it had violated the law on land acquisition for the proposed Salem-Chennai corridor project. Additional Solicitor General G Rajagopalan, who appeared on behalf of the Union government, said the project was still in a “fluid stage.”

“Nothing will happen as apprehended by the petitioners in connection with the acquisition proceedings,” he informed a division bench comprising Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Bhavani Subbaroyan. The bench is hearing a batch of pleas by agriculturists opposing the proposed project and land acquisition proceedings.

Referring to a court order, he submitted that there was no connection between land acquisition and environmental clearance. The bench directed the National Highways Authority of India to file a chart as to the steps taken and “the stage at which various assessment/study are as on date.” The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on September 20.

The Rs 10,000 crore eight lane Salem-Chennai expressway project has been facing opposition from a section of locals, including farmers, over fears of losing their land, besides environmentalists who are opposed to felling of trees.