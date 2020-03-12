Safety boost! Pink buses for women in cities above 1 crore population, says Nitin Gadkari

Pink coloured buses are being introduced for women commuters.

Good news for women commuters who travel daily by buses! Soon, taking bus rides will safer than before. Pink coloured buses are being introduced for women commuters in cities with a population of over one crore. Recently, while replying to a question in Lok Sabha on women security in public transport, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that in these pink buses, the bus drivers, conductors, and passengers are all women. Some of the cities have already introduced this service and they are running successfully, the minister said. He further stated that the manufacturers have already been instructed that new pink buses must have CCTV cameras and panic buttons.

While replying to a similar question in the parliament, the Union Road Transport Minister said that all the new public transport buses in Delhi will be provided with panic buttons as well as CCTV cameras. Gadkari also said that his ministry had issued an advisory to all the states that electric two wheelers, as well as three wheelers, should be exempted from permits. Moreover, women can use two and three e-wheelers for commuting female passengers and help generate employment, he added.

Meanwhile, with the growing number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases across the country, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry has recently issued an advisory regarding control and containment measures in the transport sector. To ensure sanitation of seats, bars, and handles, the ministry has asked to undertake all the necessary steps in the Public Transport Vehicles.

At all the Bus Terminals, the hygiene and sanitation may be stepped up as well as the display of public health messages may be ensured on public transport vehicles, Bus Stops and Bus Terminals. In this regard, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry has also requested the States and Union Territories to take expeditious action and mobilize all necessary support.