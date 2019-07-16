RTR flyover opens! Travel with ease from South Delhi, Noida to IGI airport via Rao Tula Ram flyover

The flyover has been built by the Public Works Department. (representational image)

Rao Tula Ram Flyover: Big news for Delhi-NCR residents! Soon, commuting from south Delhi and Noida to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport is now seamless. Delhi Chief Miniter Arvind Kejriwal has inaugurated the much-awaited Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover today. The newly built 2.7 km long RTR flyover branches out of Munirka flyover and ends before the Army Research and Referral Hospital, located near Subroto Park that is close to National Highway (NH) 8. The construction work on the elevated road started in the month of November 2014. The project was scheduled for completion by November 2016, but it missed several deadlines. The flyover has been built by the Public Works Department (PWD).

A senior Delhi government official was quoted in a PTI report saying that once the three-lane elevated road gets opened for the public, the motorists from south Delhi areas such as Munirka, Greater Kailash, Hauz Khas as well as Noida will be able to ditch the Outer Ring Road, which is often clogged, to reach the IGI Airport in Delhi. It is being said that the flyover will cut down the travel time from Hauz Khas to the Delhi Airport at least by 15-20 minutes by reducing around 20 per cent of the existing traffic.

According to a recent HT report, the construction work on the flyover had begun in November 2014 at a cost of Rs 278 crore and was targeted for completion in two year’s time by November 2016. The deadline of November 2016 was pushed back to September 2017. Later, the deadline was extended to March 2018, then to June, followed by December and March 2019. The latest deadline for the project completion was June 2019.

The constant delays for the completion of this flyover have also increased its cost from the initial cost of Rs 278 crore to an estimated Rs 310 crore. According to PWD officials, the delays were triggered by late permission for cutting of trees, residents’ opposition and shifting of utilities.