Ropeways and alternative mobility solutions to be considered for urban, hilly and last mile connectivity; NHIDCL takes charge

“The subject of coordination, research, standards and policy matters in respect of ropeways and other innovative/alternative mobility solutions has been entrusted to the ministry of road transport and highways and to say that this subject will be dealt by the NHIDCL cell of the ministry with immediate effect,” MoRTH said in a notification on Thursday.

NHIDCL, a company fully-owned by the MoRTH, had constructed 628 km highways and recorded a Rs 87.61-crore net profit in 2019-20.

Amending the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, the government had earlier this year entrusted MoRTH with the job of looking after the development of ropeways and alternative mobility solutions.

The move was aimed at giving a boost to the sector, by setting up a regulatory regime, and facilitating research and new technology to come into this sector.

Reacting to the development, Gadkari had said the move “will go a long way in developing sustainable alternative mobility solutions in transport sector for urban, hilly and last mile connectivity”.