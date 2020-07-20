Roads reclaiming freight share from Indian Railways

Despite port container volumes rising sequentially in June, the EXIM rail container traffic was down 10% m-o-m.

With truck movement normalising, road is reclaiming its share from rail in the logistic mix—with April’s peak rail coefficients unlikely to be matched again.

Despite port container volumes rising sequentially in June, the EXIM rail container traffic was down 10% m-o-m.

E-Way bill generation was down only ~13% YoY and at ~76% of pre-Covid 19 levels in June. This was over five times the levels seen in April and not far from normal considering seasonality.