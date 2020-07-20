Roads reclaiming freight share from Indian Railways

E-Way bill generation was down only ~13% YoY and at ~76% of pre-Covid 19 levels in June.
With truck movement normalising, road is reclaiming its share from rail in the logistic mix—with April’s peak rail coefficients unlikely to be matched again.
Despite port container volumes rising sequentially in June, the EXIM rail container traffic was down 10% m-o-m.
E-Way bill generation was down only ~13% YoY and at ~76% of pre-Covid 19 levels in June. This was over five times the levels seen in April and not far from normal considering seasonality.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.