Roads reclaiming freight share from Indian Railways

Published: July 20, 2020 12:35 PM

E-Way bill generation was down only ~13% YoY and at ~76% of pre-Covid 19 levels in June.

Despite port container volumes rising sequentially in June, the EXIM rail container traffic was down 10% m-o-m.

With truck movement normalising, road is reclaiming its share from rail in the logistic mix—with April’s peak rail coefficients unlikely to be matched again.

E-Way bill generation was down only ~13% YoY and at ~76% of pre-Covid 19 levels in June. This was over five times the levels seen in April and not far from normal considering seasonality.

