Road transport and highways sector has maximum number of delayed projects: Govt report

The road transport and highways sector has the maximum number of delayed projects at 300, followed by railways at 119 and petroleum sector at 90, showed a government report. In the road transport and highways sector, 300 out of 825 projects are delayed. In railways, out of 173 projects, 119 are delayed, while for petroleum, 90 out of 142 projects are delayed, as per the latest flash report on infrastructure projects for June 2022.

The Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Division (IPMD) is mandated to monitor central sector infrastructure projects costing Rs 150 crore and above based on the information provided on the Online Computerised Monitoring System (OCMS) by the project implementing agencies. IPMD comes under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The report showed that a 500 MW Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor being constructed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI) is the most delayed project. It is delayed by 168 months. The second most delayed project is PARBATI-II hydro electric project (4X200 MW) of the NHPC, which is delayed by 162 months.

The third most delayed project is Subansiri Lower hydro electric project (8X250 MW) of NHPC at 155 months. About the road transport and highways sector, the report stated that total original cost of implementation of 825 projects when sanctioned, was Rs 4,90,792.42 crore. This was subsequently anticipated at Rs 5,37,163.29 crore, implying a cost overrun of 9.4 per cent.

The expenditure incurred on these projects till June 2022 was Rs 3,21,084.28 crore, which is 59.8 per cent of their anticipated cost. About railways, it said the total original cost of implementation of 173 projects when sanctioned, was Rs 3,72,761.45 crore, which later increased to Rs 6,12,578.9 crore, implying a cost overrun of 64.3 per cent.

The expenditure incurred on these projects till June 2022 was Rs 3,29,682.13 crore, or 53.8 per cent of the anticipated cost.

In the petroleum sector, it said the total original cost of implementation of 142 projects was Rs 3,73,333.65 crore, which rose to Rs 3,93,008.38 crore, showing a cost overrun of 5.3 per cent.

The expenditure incurred on these projects till June 2022 was Rs 1,33,493.59 crore, which is 34 per cent of the their anticipated cost.