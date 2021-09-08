Road infra in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan to transform! Ambala-Kotputli Greenfield Corridor to open by March 2022

So far, 80 per cent construction of the Greenfield Corridor has been completed and the entire road infra project is scheduled to open to the public by March 2022.

Ambala-Kotputli Greenfield Corridor: Work in progress on the Ambala – Kotputli Greenfield Corridor Project! In the coming months, road infrastructure of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana to get a massive boost with the complete execution of Ambala – Kotputli Greenfield Corridor. Recently, Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road transport and Highways announced that the Modi government is constructing the six lane access controlled Ambala – Kotputli Greenfield Corridor at record pace. According to the Union Minister, the 313 kilometre long highway, which is being developed with an investment of Rs 11,000 crores, will transform the road infrastructure of the states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. So far, 80 per cent construction of the Greenfield Corridor has been completed and the entire road infra project is scheduled to open to the public by March 2022, Gadkari said.

According to the Road Transport and Highways’ Union Minister, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, road infrastructure in India is being developed faster, safer as well as more sustainable than ever before. In a recent meeting with officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) as well as Public Works Departments (PWDs), Gadkari said that it the ministry’s collective mission to give the nation, road infra of global standard. During the meeting, the Union Minister also emphasised on safety-first approach for design and construction of roads in the country, development of eco-friendly roads, industry-friendly approach, new technology for faster, safe and economic roads as well as faster construction.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways announced that Gadkari along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate Emergency Landing Field as well as witness aircraft operations on ELF on National Highway-925 on 9 September 2021 at Gandhav Bhakasar Section (National Highway-925) South of Barmer in the state of Rajasthan.