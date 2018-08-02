Reported delay in construction of rural roads in Bihar: Minister faces tough questions

Responding to supplementaries during Question Hour, Yadav said several habitations in Bihar have been connected with all-weather roads. (PTI)

Minister of State for Rural Development Ram Kripal Yadav today faced some tough questions in the Lok Sabha from BJP and opposition members alike on reported delay in construction of rural roads in Bihar. Responding to supplementaries during Question Hour, Yadav said several habitations in Bihar have been connected with all-weather roads. But some BJP members, as well as those from Opposition parties, said the progress is very slow in the state.

Former union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP) questioned Yadav’s claim that papers related to phase II of rural road

project in Bihar have been approved. He claimed that documentation for the proposed second phase has not yet begun then how could it be approved. Yadav made it clear that he has never made such a claim.

As the discussion continued, Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed members that only 544 habitations in Bihar have not been connected with rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Saadak Yojna.

“The Government of India has taken a decision to accelerate execution of PMGSY in all states, including Bihar, by providing connectivity to eligible habitations as per the core network (of the scheme) by March, 2019 and in Left Wing

Extremist hit blocks by 2020,” Tomar said in his written reply.