Purvanchal Expressway: Work on India’s longest expressway project in full swing; details here

The Purvanchal Expressway, a Rs 22,500 crore project, is being executed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority. (UPEIDA)

Purvanchal Expressway: Development work on the country’s longest expressway- Purvanchal Expressway is under progress! The ambitious expressway project, once completed, is expected to give an infrastructure boost to the eastern regions of Uttar Pradesh. In July 2018, the foundation stone of this expressway project was laid by PM Modi in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. The Purvanchal Expressway, a Rs 22,500 crore project, is being executed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority. The work on the expressway got delayed for almost two months due to the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown. However, hectic efforts are currently underway to complete the expressway by the end of this year, months prior to the official deadline of April 2021.

The Purvanchal Expressway will start from Village Chand Sarai, located at Lucknow-Sultanpur Road (NH-56), district Lucknow and will end near village Haidaria on NH-19, before 18 km of UP-Bihar border, in district Ghazipur. The expressway will pass through Lucknow, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Amethi, Ambedkar Nagar, Mau, Ghazipur. The 340.824 km long Purvanchal Expressway will be fully access-controlled six-lane expressway. According to UPEIDA, the construction works that are currently underway include pile routine load test in Barabanki, pile cap in Azamgarh, WMM in Amethi, DBM in Barabanki, and Amethi, rolling for GSB in Barabanki, development of median drain in Amethi.

The expressway is being constructed on an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) basis. The project is expected to enhance tourism prospects in Uttar Pradesh. Also, the Purvanchal Expressway project is likely to give a boost to agriculture, industrial as well as commercial activities. The expressway is likely to attract investment in the food processing, warehousing, handloom, dairy sectors, thereby, giving a boost to the region and the state’s growth. Additionally, the express will offer several other benefits such as time-saving, fuel-saving, pollution level control, reduction in road accidents, etc.