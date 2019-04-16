Purvanchal Expressway: Work for one of India’s longest expressways in progress! Details here

The foundation stone for this big infrastructure project was laid by PM Narendra Modi last year. (image: UPEIDA Twitter handle)

Purvanchal Expressway: Big development on way! The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), which is executing the Purvanchal Expressway project, has tweeted that the construction work for the 354 km long expressway is going on in full swing. The Purvanchal Expressway, said to be one of the longest in the country, will start from Chand Sarai in District Lucknow and will end at Haidaria in District Ghazipur. The foundation stone for this big infrastructure project was laid by PM Narendra Modi last year. On December 2016, the foundation stone for the same project was laid by then Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav but even half of the land had not been acquired during that time. After the Modi government came into power, the earlier tender for the expressway project was cancelled citing lack of land as the reason. However, it was revived again with certain changes in the alignment.

The Purvanchal Expressway will also be linked with Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh through a separate link road. With the commencement of this project, it is being expected that the expressway will provide seamless connectivity to 9 districts of Uttar Pradesh namely, Lucknow, Amethi, Azamagarh, Ghazipur, Faizabad, Mau, Ambedkarnagar, Barabanki and Sultanpur. The expressway will also link them to the national capital via 165 km long Agra-Greater Noida Yamuna Expressway as well as 302 km long Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

With the opening of the Purvanchal Expressway, the travel time is likely to reduce to four-and-a-half to five hours. The project is likely to provide several benefits including control in pollution, fuel saving, reduction in accidents, time-saving among others. Being built on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, the expressway will be expandable to eight lanes. Once the expressway gets connected with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, the project is likely to become a vast industrial corridor. This will link the eastern boundary to the western boundary of the state, resulting in the overall development of the state.