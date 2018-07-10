Purvanchal Expressway: Proposals for India’s longest expressway cleared by Yogi government

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Representative image: IE)

The Uttar Pradesh government today approved various proposals submitted by shortlisted builders for different packages of the Purvanchal Expressway Scheme, which will be implemented through EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) model. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. An UP government spokesperson said, “The period of construction of the Purvanchal Expressway is three years, and it will be constructed by 2021”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying its foundation stone on July 14. “The scheme (Purvanchal Expressway Pariyojana) will give a boost to agriculture, commerce, tourism and industries besides social and economic development in the areas through which it will pass. On the proposed expressway, an air-strip will be constructed in Sultanpur district, so as to facilitate landing of IAF aircraft in emergency situation,” the spokesperson said. The UP Cabinet also approved the formation of the UP Maati Kala Board.

“The board will work as an autonomous unit for welfare of artisans and craftsmen working in pottery, increasing their business, conservation of this craft, technical development and facilitating marketing of products,” the spokesperson added. The state Cabinet also approved hike in the monthly pension given to the Loktantra Senani (people who were imprisoned during Emergency under MISA and DIR as political prisoners) and their dependents from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.