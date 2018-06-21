Purvanchal Expressway Project: Rs 1,111-crore Gayatri Projects bid for the 6th package cancelled

​​​
Gayatri Projects today said the UP government has reinvited bids for Purvanchal Expressway and cancelled the company's Rs 1,111-crore offer made earlier for a package under the scheme.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 21, 2018 12:02 AM
Gayatri Projects today said the UP government has reinvited bids for Purvanchal Expressway and cancelled the company’s Rs 1,111-crore offer made earlier for a package under the scheme. Gayatri Projects was declared the lowest bidder for the VIth package of the project for a quoted price of Rs 1,111.03 crore.

“The UP government has cancelled the earlier bid on the Purvanchal Expressway Project and has reinvited the bids. The Purvanchal Expressway is a 341 km long project and comprises of 8 packages,” the company said in a BSE filing. Gayatri Projects was declared as L1 (Lowest) bidder for Package VI of the above project on an EPC basis for a quoted price of Rs 1111.03 crore, which now stands cancelled,” it added.

Gayatri Projects is the flagship company of the diversified Gayatri Group that has interests in infrastructure, power, hospitality, real estate and industry.

