Poor condition of roads? Haryana CM ML Khattar asks staff to dispose complaints within 96 hours

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today directed the departments concerned to strictly adhere to the timeline of 96 hours for the disposal of complaints received on the ‘Harpath App’, a portal on which people could give information to the government about the condition of roads. The state government is committed to make Haryana a pothole-free state, he said while presiding over a meeting to review the functioning of the ‘Harpath App’ here. Public Works (Building and Roads) Minister Rao Narbir Singh and Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain were also present in the meeting, an official release said.

The chief minister said that the concerned departments should immediately undertake the complaints received on the app and redress the same within the prescribed time-frame. This, he said, would not only help in providing the facility of smooth roads to the people but also further enhance their faith in government functioning.

Five departments — Public Works (Building and Roads), Urban Local Bodies, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) are involved in the construction and repair of roads in the state. While reviewing the condition of roads in the rural areas of the state, the chief minister directed the HSAMB to take effective measures for further improving the quality of roads.

He said that quality checks should be got conducted by the board on a regular basis to maintain the quality of rural roads. It was informed in the meeting that out of the 21,500 complaints received on the ‘Harpath App’ since its launch in September 2017, of which over 70 per cent complaints have been redressed while 29 per cent complaints have been rejected.

The concerned departments have to undertake all complaints pertaining to the roads except for roads under litigation and private roads, it was informed in the meeting.