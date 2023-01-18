PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for two Greenfield highway development projects in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of two Greenfield highway development projects in Karnataka on Thursday. The two projects – (a) 65.5 km section of National Highway-150C and (b) 71 km section of NH-150C will be built at a cost of about Rs 2,000 crores and Rs 2,100 crores respectively. The projects will reduce both fuel, time and existing routes from 1,600 kms to 1,270 kms.

Both these projects are a part of Surat – Chennai Expressway. This six lane Greenfield road project will pass through six states – Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The work on country’s largest expressway ‘Delhi-Mumbai Expressway’ (1,386 kms) is underway and some sections like Delhi – Dausa (Jaipur), Vadodara – Ankleshwar sections of the Expressway are nearing completion.

As part of Phase-I of the Bharatmala Pariyojana, 27 Greenfield corridors have been planned with an overall length of more than 9,000 kms. Under this programme, 60 percent projects Hybrid Annuity Model, 10 percent projects on BOT (Toll) Model and 30 percent projects on EPC mode have been envisaged.

Apart from these, the Prime Minister will visit Kalaburgi, Yadgir, and Vijaypur districts to inaugurate various developmental projects. In Kodekal, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission. A Water Treatment Plant of 117 MLD will be built under the scheme. The project worth more than Rs 2,050 crore, will provide potable water and will benefit nearly 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns of Yadgir district.

PM Modi will also inaugurate Narayanpur Left Bank Canal – Extension Renovation and Modernisation Project (NLBC – ERM). The project will benefit over three lakh farmers in 560 villages of the three districts.

Later in the day, Modi is also scheduled to visit Mumbai where he will dedicate several projects worth around Rs 38,800 crores to the nation.