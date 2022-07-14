PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 296-km long Bundelkhand Expressway on July 16 – salient features

By Subhajit Sankar Dasgupta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bundelkhand Expressway in the Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh on July 16, 2022. Releasing a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the government is committed to improving connectivity across India. The key feature of the same is the government’s work towards improving the road infrastructure in the country.

Releasing a statement, the PMO said, “A significant endeavor towards this was the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway by the Prime Minister on February 29, 2020. The work on the Expressway has been completed within 28 months and it will now be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.”

According to the government, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has built the 296 km long four-lane expressway at the cost of Rs 14,850 crore. This highway could be expanded up to six lanes in the future.

This highway extends from NH-35 in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda village in Chitrakoot district to Etawah district. In Etawah, the highway merges with the Agra-Lucknow expressway. The expressway passes through seven districts, including Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah.

In its statement, the PMO said that apart from improving connectivity, the expressway will also help in boosting economic development in the region. This will also help in the creation of thousands of jobs for locals. Next to the expressway, the work has already started on the development of n industrial corridor in Banda and Jalaun districts.

Earlier, giving details of the project, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, the CEO of UPEIDA, said that the new expressway will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Chitrakoot to six hours. It will also act as an industrial corridor for the region to Delhi-NCR.

“The Expressway will transform the economy of the region and will act as a stimulant to economic development and boost the growth of the agriculture, industry, commerce, and tourism sectors. It will serve as an industrial corridor, allowing the products of manufacturing units, development centres and the agricultural economy of these areas to be transported seamlessly to the state capital and the national capital. It will also act as a catalyst for setting up of handloom units, food processing units, storage plants, mandis and milk-based industries,” he was quoted to have said.