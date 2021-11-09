PM Modi lays foundation stone for Rs 12,294-crore highway in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo source: IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 12,294-crore Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg, covering 350 km. He announced multiple road projects (223 kms) which will boost connectivity to Pandharpur in Maharashtra.

The construction of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Marg would be done in five phases and the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg will be completed in three phases. These projects would not only lead to better connectivity to the pilgrim town, but also lead to all-round economic development of the region, create more jobs and offer better connectivity to the southern parts of India, Modi said.

This stretch has been given a national highway status and will have exclusive walkways (Palkhi Marg) on both sides of the highways to enable smooth passage for pilgrims. The Pune-Pandharpur stretch will have four lanes, 10 bypasses and amenities along the route.

Pilgrims or warkaris undertake an annual 21-day journey by walking from Pune to Pandharpur carrying the Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram Palkhis. This 350-km pilgrimage is covered by foot.