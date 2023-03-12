PM Modi to inaugurate B’luru-Mysuru Expressway today, will lay foundation stone of projects worth Rs 16,000 cr – Details inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructural projects worth around Rs 16,000 crores during his visit to Karnataka today. During his trip to the state, the Prime Minister will visit Mandya and Hubballi-Dharwad to dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects.

Mandya:-

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway:

In Mandya, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the much-awaited Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. The project involves a 6-lining of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. The 118 Km long project has been constructed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crores. With the opening of this expressway, one can travel to Bengaluru from Mysuru in just 75 minutes from the existing 3 hours. The new expressway will act as a catalyst for socioeconomic development in the region.

Mysuru-Kushalnagar highway:

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a 4-laning of the Mysuru-Kushalnagar highway. The project spread over 92 km will be built at a cost of around Rs 4,130 crores. The highway will enhance the connectivity of Kushalnagar with Bengaluru and will reduce the travel time from about 5 to only 2.5 hours.

Hubballi-Dharwad:-

World’s longest railway platform:

During his visit to the state, the Prime Minister will dedicate the world’s longest railway platform – Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station to the nation. The 1,507 m long platform has been developed at a cost of Rs 20.1 crores. He will also flag off two trains from the station.

Hosapete railway station:

The PM will also dedicate the redeveloped Hosapete railway station to the nation. The station will provide convenient and modern facilities to travellers. It has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments.

Smart city projects:

He will also lay the foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city. The total estimated cost of these projects is about Rs 520 crores. These efforts will enhance the quality of life by creating hygienic, safe, and functional public spaces and transforming the town into a futuristic urban center.

Apart from these, the Prime Minister will also dedicate an IIT at Dharwad to the nation and will also lay the foundation stone of a hospital, a multi-village water supply scheme, and Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Projects.