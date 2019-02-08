PM Modi in West Bengal: Lays foundation stone for national highway project; how it will benefit local people

From reduction in travel time to generation of employment opportunities, the highway project is likely to bring multiple benefits. (representative image)

West Bengal eyes major infrastructural development with its new National Highway project! Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the four laning of the Falakata-Salsalabari section of NH 31 D in the northern part of West Bengal. The National Highway section, which is 41.7 km long, falls in the Jalpaiguri district of the state. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the construction of the highway project will be carried out at a cost of around Rs 1,938 crore. From reduction in travel time to generation of employment opportunities, the highway project is likely to bring multiple benefits.

According to the ministry, with the development of this highway project, the distance from Salsalabari and Alipurduar to Siliguri will be reduced by nearly 50 km. This would be a significant step for the state as better connectivity to the city of Siliguri means better access to Indian Railways as well as airports. Also, the project will facilitate better movement of tea along with other agricultural items from the region to markets. In addition to these facilities, the highway will also provide improved connectivity, resulting in an increase in tourism in the region. With all these facilities, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry believes that the project will give a major boost to socio-economic activity in the state of West Bengal and it will also generate employment opportunities for the local people.

In a bid to provide relief to road users, the National Highway will incorporate all necessary safety features, the ministry said. On this 41.7 km long section of the National Highway, there will be 8 major bridges, 17 minor bridges, 3 railway over bridges, 3 vehicular underpasses and 2 flyovers, the ministry in its press release stated.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is laying the foundation for five National Highways projects in Ayodhya today. These highway projects, worth Rs 7195 crore, will comprise 632 km length in total.