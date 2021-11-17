PM inaugurates Rs 22,500-crore Purvanchal Expressway in UP

The expressway will connect with the existing Agra-Lucknow and Agra-Noida Yamuna expressways to form an industrial corridor, providing connectivity from the eastern to western borders of UP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 340-km Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, and said the greenfield expressway, built at a cost of Rs 22,500 crore, will open the doors to unprecedented development for eastern UP.

The PM inaugurated the six-lane, access-controlled expressway from Lucknow to Ghazipur after landing on it in an Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. He said it “will be the expressway to the state’s development and will show the way to a new Uttar Pradesh”.

“Such a modern expressway has now come up where there was just a piece of land three years ago. This expressway will benefit the poor, middle class, farmers, and traders,” he said, adding that it is going to give a boost to the economic development of eastern UP, especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ghazipur.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the expressway will emerge as the backbone of the Purvanchal region. “It will become a high-speed corridor for not just the people of Uttar Pradesh but also for Bihar and rest of north India,” he said.

According to a senior state government official, the expressway will provide better and quick access to bigger markets for agri commodities and other products manufactured in the region.

The expressway also has a 3.2-km airstrip, which enables landing and take-off of IAF fighter planes in case of emergency. The PM said, “The country’s security is as important as the country’s prosperity. We will see soon, how Purvanchal Expressway will become a source of strength for our Air Force.”