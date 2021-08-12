Plan to to replace toll plazas with GPS-based tolling system

“We have already received presentations from them,” Gadkari said, adding that suggestions from Indian companies are also welcome.

Congestion and long queues at the highway toll plazas could be a thing of past as the government is planning to come out with a ‘concrete’ policy within three months to replace the existing toll plazas with GPS-based tolling system.

Speaking at a virtual event organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday, minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said the ministry was already started working on the project.

The technology required for the GPS-based tolling system is not available in the country and as such, the ministry has started talking to some Korean and Russian players who have the technology.

“We have already received presentations from them,” Gadkari said, adding that suggestions from Indian companies are also welcome.

In order to make tolling efficient and to ensure seamless movement of traffic, Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system using passive Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology has been implemented on Pan India basis.

All lanes of fee plazas on national highways have been declared as FASTag lanes with effect from midnight of February 15th/16th. The overall FASTag penetration has now reached around 96%, Gadkari said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha on August 9.