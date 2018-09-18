Pay twice the amount if you avoid toll tax! 100 HD cameras on Delhi border to identify defaulters

The corporation will set up more than 100 high-definition security cameras at all free lanes on 11 major toll entry points.

Now, you may end up paying twice the amount if you try to evade municipal tax at the Delhi border toll booths by taking the service or free lanes. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), in order to deal with such erring drivers, has decided to strengthen its ongoing radio frequency identification device (RFID) project by using high-definition cameras that can spot fleeing vehicles. According to an HT report, the corporation will set up more than 100 high-definition security cameras at all free lanes on 11 major toll entry points. Officials, quoted in the report said that the cameras would read the registration numbers of commercial vehicles passing through the free or service lanes automatically, following this they will feed the information in the system and will charge drivers twice the toll tax amount, next time they cross the booths.

According to Bhure Lal, Chairman of Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), the decision was taken last week, during a meeting with the authority members. He also said that EPCA asked SDMC to make arrangements for collecting toll tax in cash as well. An official was quoted in the report saying that, the contractor installing the RFID system will place three high-definition security cameras at each of the free lanes. He further informed that these cameras can capture the number plate of a vehicle from up to a distance of 250 metres, moving at a speed of 100 kilometres per hour.

An SDMC official said that people often take free lanes, either by mistake or intentionally, forcing toll operators to chase them. But, once the cameras are installed, they can be penalized later and also, there will be no need for the field officers to run behind the erring vehicles, he added.

SDMC, the nodal agency for managing the toll tax collection in the city is installing RFIDs at 13 busiest border points, covering 65 toll lanes, from where 85 per cent of total vehicles enter the national capital. Additionally, the technology will also make sure that no vehicles older than 10 years are allowed into the city and it will also block blacklisted vehicles from entering Delhi.