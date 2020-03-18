Pace of highways construction to falter for first time under Modi government

The pace of highway construction this fiscal is set to falter for the first time under the Modi government.
The pace of highway construction this fiscal is set to falter for the first time under the Modi government. Delay in decision-making ahead of the general polls and a liquidity crisis drove down the rate of construction to 26.62 km per day, or 8,785 km until February this fiscal from 27.19 km per day or 8,974 km in the same period in FY19.
